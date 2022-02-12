UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Approves Rs 3.10 Per Unit Increase In Tariff For Dec 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 07:27 PM

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs 3.10 per unit increase in power tariff for December 2021 under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The authority held public hearing into the petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on February 1. The CPPA sought Rs 3.

12 per unit increase in power tariff for December.

The increase would be applicable to all consumers of power distribution consumers (DISCOs) except life line consumer, said a notification.

The increase would for only one month and would be recovered with billing of February. It is pertinent to mention here that FCA for November was Rs 4.30 per unit which has already charged in January.

>