NEPRA Approves Rs 4.12 Per Unit Reduction For KE Consumers

Published September 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved Rs4.12 per unit decrease in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for July under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

The K-Electric had asked for reduction of Rs 3.

48 per unit reduction in the FCA for the said month, the notification said.

The Authority had conducted public hearing on August 31 and reserved its decision. The reduction would be applicable to all K-E consumers except life line consumers.

The NEPRA had determined Rs 11.10 per unit increase in the tariff for June under the FCA.

The FCA of July would be charged Rs 15.22 per unit less as compared to June.

