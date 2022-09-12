UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Approves Rs 4.34 Per Unit FCA Charges For July

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 10:10 PM

NEPRA approves Rs 4.34 per unit FCA charges for July

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved Rs 4.34 per unit increase in power tariff for July for distribution companies (Discos), excluding K-Electric, under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved Rs 4.34 per unit increase in power tariff for July for distribution companies (Discos), excluding K-Electric, under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had sought Rs 4.69 per unit increase in the power tariff for the said period. After holding a public hearing on the CPPA's petition on August 31, NEPRA approved Rs 4.34 per unit increase on account of the FCA for July, said a notification.

The FCA for June was charged as Rs 9.90 per unit which was only for one month.

The FCA for July would be charged in billing month of September, which was Rs 5.56 per unit lower than June. It would be applicable to all consumers of Discos, except life line and K-Electric. It would also not be applicable to vehicle charging stations. The impact of FCA was calculated as around Rs 59 billion which would be recovered from the consumers.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra Vehicle June July August September All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Spain to Allocate $30Bln to Help Citizens Most Aff ..

Spain to Allocate $30Bln to Help Citizens Most Affected by Inflation - Prime Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Senate body informed about flood-caused damages to ..

Senate body informed about flood-caused damages to highways

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Health reviews dengue situation in Punja ..

Secretary Health reviews dengue situation in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Protest held against formation of single education ..

Protest held against formation of single education board

3 minutes ago
 London to Face Surging Travel Demand Ahead of Fare ..

London to Face Surging Travel Demand Ahead of Farewell to Late Queen - Network R ..

7 minutes ago
 New Judicial Year commences with ceremony at Supre ..

New Judicial Year commences with ceremony at Supreme Court building

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.