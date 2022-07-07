UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Approves Rs 7.90 Per Unit Increase In FCA For May

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

NEPRA approves Rs 7.90 per unit increase in FCA for May

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved Rs 7.90 per unit increase in power tariff for May under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had sought Rs 7.

96 per unit increase in the power tariff for the said period. After holding a public hearing on the CPPA's petition on June 27, NEPRA approved Rs 3.99 per unit increase in the FCA for April and Rs 3.91 per unit more than that of April for May i.e. Rs 7.90, it was notified.

The FCA would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and K-Electric and would be recovered in the billing month of July, the notification said.

