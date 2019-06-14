UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Approves Rs1.49 Per Unit Increase In Power Price

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 07:18 PM

NEPRA approves Rs1.49 per unit increase in power price

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has once again increased in the price of electricity, sources said on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has once again increased in the price of electricity, sources said on Friday.The power authority has increased Rs1.49 per unit.

The increased in the price has been done for all both domestic and commercial users.It is pertinent to mention here that there was being called already that inflation in the country will further increase after Islamabad's agreement had finalized with IMF.The sources said that the government had accepted the IMF condition and following the condition the NEPRA has to increase Rs2.60 per unit in the price of power.The price hick will be made in two phases: in the first phase the power price was supposed to increase Rs1.30 from July 1st and in the second phase, the government will increase Rs1.

30 from September.The sources said that the price hick will reduce burden of subsidiary worth Rs200 billion.

New tariff will be from Rs12.98 to Rs15.58 per unit. The government had also assured the IMF team that circular debit will also be decreased.In addition, the government had also assured that Line losses, theft, distribution will also be improved.It is pertinent to mention here that the government had made increased of 81 paisa during the month of April and it was made in the fuel adjustment.

Following the hike, power consumers have already been facing burden of Rs5 billion additional.In February 2018, the government had made 80 paisa increased in the price of power and that hike was again made in the term of fuel adjustment.

