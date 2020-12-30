UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Approves Rs1.6 Increase Per Unit Electricity: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity: Sources

The Sources say that an additional burden of 8.40 billion would be put on the consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) The electricity prices would go up as National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) gave approval Rs1.6 increase per unit, the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the authorities took this decision during a meeting held to discuss fuel price adjustment for the months of October and November.

They said that he electricity prices would go up by Rs0.29 for fuel price adjustment for October and Rs0.77 price per unit would go up for the same reason for month of November.

“An additional burden of 8.40 billion would be put on the consumers,” said the sources, terming it an additional burden.

NEPRA had on Dec 24 had given approval of per unit hike of Rs 1.11 in the power tariff as fuel readjustment “on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2020.

The authority would charge this huge amount through electricity bills for the month of December.

