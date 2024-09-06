Open Menu

NEPRA Approves Rs1.75 Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff For 4th Quarter Of FY 2023-24

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 11:30 PM

NEPRA approves Rs1.75 per unit increase in power tariff for 4th quarter of FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved a Rs1.75 per unit increase in power tariff for the 4th quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 under a quarterly adjustment mechanism.

The regulatory sent the decision to the Federal government, according to a press release issue here.

The quarterly adjustment would be recovered in the billing months of September, October, and November, it further said.

The 3rd quarter adjustment of 93 paise per unit was going to end in August, resultantly, the quarterly adjustment for September would be 82 paise per unit.

Similarly, the regulator also approved a 37 paise per unit decrease in power tariff under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism for July.

The regulator had conducted a public hearing on August 28. The relief would be given in the billing month of September.

Earlier, the NEPRA recovered Rs 2.56 per unit increase in FCA for June. The consumer would receive a Rs 2.93 per unit reduction under the head of FCA for the billing month of September.

Moreover, the consumers would get relief of Rs 2.11 per unit in power tariff in the billing month of September by merging both the adjustments, it further said.

