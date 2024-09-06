NEPRA Approves Rs1.75 Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff For 4th Quarter Of FY 2023-24
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved a Rs1.75 per unit increase in power tariff for the 4th quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 under a quarterly adjustment mechanism.
The regulatory sent the decision to the Federal government, according to a press release issue here.
The quarterly adjustment would be recovered in the billing months of September, October, and November, it further said.
The 3rd quarter adjustment of 93 paise per unit was going to end in August, resultantly, the quarterly adjustment for September would be 82 paise per unit.
Similarly, the regulator also approved a 37 paise per unit decrease in power tariff under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism for July.
The regulator had conducted a public hearing on August 28. The relief would be given in the billing month of September.
Earlier, the NEPRA recovered Rs 2.56 per unit increase in FCA for June. The consumer would receive a Rs 2.93 per unit reduction under the head of FCA for the billing month of September.
Moreover, the consumers would get relief of Rs 2.11 per unit in power tariff in the billing month of September by merging both the adjustments, it further said.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation stands in full solidarity with Pak Army, Martyrs: Tessori4 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 1141 complaints in one day14 minutes ago
-
PM resolves to continue operation against Fitna-al-Khawarij till complete eradication14 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP congratulates Haider Ali for winning bronze medal14 minutes ago
-
People of Bahawalpur pay tribute to Pakistan Army, martyrs24 minutes ago
-
Safe havens of terrorists in Afghanistan threat to global peace: Speakers24 minutes ago
-
SP holds open court24 minutes ago
-
Defence Day makes us realize our responsibilities for national unity: DC Murree34 minutes ago
-
Ahsan chairs meeting of National Task Force on Human Resource & Skill Development34 minutes ago
-
AJK to celebrate 'Youm-e-Tahaffuz Khatm Nabuwat (SAW) with religious zeal, fervor44 minutes ago
-
BTTN commemorates Defence Day44 minutes ago
-
Shakir Hussain Dawar assume additional charge as DG Safe City44 minutes ago