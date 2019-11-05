UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Approves Rs1.82 Per Unit Hike In Power Tariff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

NEPRA approves Rs1.82 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved Rs 1.82 per unit hike in power tariff for the month of September under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

The Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) had sought Rs 2.97 per unit but the regulator allowed Rs 1.82 per unit hike for the said period.

The hearing was presided over by the NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. An amount of Rs 24 billion would be recovered from the consumers in the billing of next month. However, the hike would not be applicable to the consumers using upto 300 units, K-Electric and agri connections.

In a petition filed with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G on behalf of ex-WAPDA distribution companies maintained that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs 2.

8410/kWh against the actual fuel cost of Rs 5.8136/kWh during the said period.

The CPPA in its petition said the total energy from all sources remained at 13,621.35 Gwh in September and the total cost was calculated to Rs 70.231 billion with an average per unit fuel cost of Rs 5.156 per unit.

Some 37.09 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 16.39 per cent from coal, 21.06 per cent from RLNG, 11.85 per cent from local gas, six per cent from furnace oil, wind 1.10 per cent and nuclear 5.50 per cent during the said period.

The regulator also sought report from CPPA-G about power generatedfrom furnace oil within 15 days.

