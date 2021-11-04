UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Approves Winter Incentive Package Of Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:35 PM

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved the Energy Ministry's instant proposal regarding winter incentive package at flat rate of Rs 12.96 per unit for residential, commercial and general services consumers of XWDISCOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved the Energy Ministry's instant proposal regarding winter incentive package at flat rate of Rs 12.96 per unit for residential, commercial and general services consumers of XWDISCOs.

The winter incentive package would be for four months (November to February) across the country on incremental consumption.

Rate of Rs.12.96/kWh would be charged to Domestic consumers on the incremental consumption, above monthly 300 units or above the reference consumption in the corresponding months of reference period, whichever is greater, said the decision.

Similarly, rate of Rs.12.96/kWh would be charged to Commercial consumers and General Services consumers on the incremental consumption above the reference consumption in the corresponding months of reference period.

The same rate would also be charged to Domestic consumers and Commercial consumers on the respective peak/off-peak incremental consumption, above the reference peak/off-peak consumption in the corresponding months of reference period.

New and existing consumers having no reference consumption available in period of November 2020 to February 2021 shall be offered same package at the concessionary rate of Rs.12.96/kWh through benchmark consumption methodology.

No quarterly adjustments shall be applicable on incremental consumption while on incremental consumption, only positive fuel price adjustments would be passed on to the consumers availing incremental consumption package.

For K-Electric, the Authority also approved the winter incentive package in principle, however, since the mechanism for verification of Marginal cost and adjustment in tariff of K-Electric for incremental sales requires detailed workings/calculations & discussions with the Energy Ministry.

A separate decision in this regard would be issued, once the required mechanism is finalized and comments input was received from the ministry on the submissions of K-Electric.

