NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved a Winter Package submitted by the government at Rs 26.07 per unit for three months (December 2024 to February 2025).

This package applies to all eligible industrial, commercial, general service, domestic, net metering consumers, and wheeling industrial consumers of Discos and K-Electric (KE), said a press release.

The tariff of Rs 26.07 per kWh will apply to all eligible consumers for their incremental consumption, above the benchmark consumption in the corresponding months. The benchmark consumption will be the higher of either the relevant month’s consumption in FY 2024 or the historical consumption over the past 3 years, based on the approved formula, it further said.

Power tariff for additional units would be Rs 26.7 per unit. This would be 30 percent cheaper (Rs11.42 per unit) compared to a minimum rate of Rs37.49 and 50 percent (Rs26 per unit) compared to the maximum rate.

The winter package would be only for three months (December 2024 to February 2025). The base rate for domestic consumers is a minimum of Rs37.49 per unit and a maximum of Rs52.07 per unit, but additional consumption would be charged at Rs26.07 per unit for both categories.