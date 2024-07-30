NEPRA Asaan approach mobile application to be launched on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is going to launch a mobile application called 'NEPRA Asaan Approach' designed for electricity consumers in Pakistan, on Wednesday.

This app will enable users to register complaints related to electricity issues such as power outages & fluctuations, electrical fires, line faults, and billing discrepancies etc in the minimum possible time, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

It will also serve as a key element in NEPRA's strategy to provide multi-channel service delivery to electricity consumers across Pakistan.

Through its user-friendly interface, the 'NEPRA Asaan Approach' app simplifies the process of submitting complaints and allows users to track the real-time progress of their issues, enhancing the efficiency and ease of complaint filing.