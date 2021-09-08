UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Asks Power Consumers To Report Overbilling, If Any

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:45 PM

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday asked electricity consumers to report overbilling, if any, to its Consumer Affairs Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday asked electricity consumers to report overbilling, if any, to its Consumer Affairs Division.

"If they have any evidence in this regard," NEPRA would take strict action as per applicable rules and regulations, said a clarification issued here.

NEPRA referred to some media reports regarding overbilling complaints in terms of raising bills beyond approved billing period by various power distribution companies (DISCOs).

It clarified that till today no consumer had filed any such complaint before its Consumer Affairs Division, which can be approached though its regional offices, or at NEPRA Tower, Attaturk Avenue (East), Sector G-5/1, Islamabad, Phone No. (051) 2013200, Fax No. (051) 2600021, and email: cad@nepra.org.pkC:raz/azm

