NEPRA Authority, Employees Shows Solidarity With Palestinian People

Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Authority and its employees on Friday showed solidarity with the Palestinian people against naked Israeli aggression.

The Chairman, members and other employees gathered in front of the building and protested against the Israeli aggression on the innocent civilian Palestinian people.

They expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and strongly condemned apartheid Israeli regime naked aggression.

They were holding placard inscribed with anti-Israeli slogans and in favor of the Palestinian people. They were also holding Palestinian flags.

More Stories From Pakistan

