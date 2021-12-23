UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Authority Shares Joys Of Christian Community On Eve Of Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:16 PM

NEPRA Authority shares joys of Christian community on eve of Christmas

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Authority on Thursday shared the joys of the Christian community on eve of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Authority on Thursday shared the joys of the Christian community on eve of Christmas.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi cut a cake with the Christian employees here, said a press release.

The Chairman NEPRA congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. A special prayer for national security was also offered at the ceremony. NEPRA employees and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Christmas Nepra Prayer Christian

Recent Stories

International organisations hail establishment of ..

International organisations hail establishment of &#039;National Human Rights In ..

7 minutes ago
 Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK g ..

Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency

1 minute ago
 Russia Hopes Kiev Will Comply With Ceasefire in Do ..

Russia Hopes Kiev Will Comply With Ceasefire in Donbas - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Readiness for Talks Ov ..

Blinken, NATO Chief Discuss Readiness for Talks Over Russia-Ukraine Tensions - S ..

1 minute ago
 US Not Ready to Agree to Russian Proposals Regardi ..

US Not Ready to Agree to Russian Proposals Regarding NATO - White House

1 minute ago
 Two missing children reunited to parents

Two missing children reunited to parents

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.