NEPRA Authority Shares Joys Of Christian Community On Eve Of Christmas
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Authority on Thursday shared the joys of the Christian community on eve of Christmas.
Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi cut a cake with the Christian employees here, said a press release.
The Chairman NEPRA congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. A special prayer for national security was also offered at the ceremony. NEPRA employees and senior officials were also present on the occasion.