NEPRA Authority shares joys of Christian community on eve of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Authority on Thursday shared the joys of the Christian community on eve of Christmas.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi cut a cake with the Christian employees here, said a press release.

The Chairman NEPRA congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. A special prayer for national security was also offered at the ceremony. NEPRA employees and senior officials were also present on the occasion.