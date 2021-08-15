UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Celebrates Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

NEPRA celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A graceful flag hoisting ceremony was held at NEPRA Tower to celebrate the 75th Independence Day here on Saturday.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi after hoisting the national flag said on this day Pakistan became an independent country by the grace of Almighty Allah.

According to a statement, NEPRA's officers and officials attended the event.

More Stories From Pakistan

