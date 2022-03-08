(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) celebrated the Women's Day-under the theme "Power with Equality" here on Tuesday at NEPRA Tower.

The event was attended by NEPRA female employees, Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi, Member NEPRA, Mr. Rehmatullah Baloch and Heads of the Departments, said a press release.

Mrs.

Erum Tauseef, wife of Chairman NEPRA was Chief Guest of the event.

Addressing on the occasion, Mrs. Erum Tauseef and Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi highlighted that sustainable development cannot be achieved without equal participation by both the genders.

The speakers also appreciated the contributions and dynamic role of NEPRA women and encouraged them to contribute heroically in the sustainable future of the power sector.