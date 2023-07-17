Open Menu

NEPRA Celebrates Women Leadership

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the country's sole regulator, under the theme "Power with Equality" on Monday gathered at NEPRA Headquarters and celebrated the remarkable rise of Women Leadership in Pakistan and acknowledging their contributions in shattering stereotypes, overcoming barriers, and emerging as powerful agents of change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the country's sole regulator, under the theme "Power with Equality" on Monday gathered at NEPRA Headquarters and celebrated the remarkable rise of Women Leadership in Pakistan and acknowledging their contributions in shattering stereotypes, overcoming barriers, and emerging as powerful agents of change.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman NEPRA, Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqi, female employees from various organizations including NEPRA, said a press release.

The event was graced by Syedah Huma Batool, the first ever female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of an airline in Pakistan by the name of Alvir Airways.

Mr. Farooqi in his opening remarks reiterated NEPRA's commitment towards women empowerment and shed light on progress made by his organization in providing gender inclusive environment in Pakistan's power sector under its power with equality and power with prosperity drives.

He remarked that while challenges remain, it is our collective responsibility to foster inclusion, provide equal opportunities, and empower women to unleash their full potential. Let us applaud the achievements and work together to create a more just and equitable future, he further stated.

Syedah Huma Batool spoke at length about her success story from starting a business of pharmaceutical industry into aviation and the huge challenges faced by her throughout.

She said that being a lady is the highest blessing from God and the women should strive hard for the top slot through sheer hard-work, commitment, dedication and by adopting to new technology and that too by keeping the societal norms and values.

