NEPRA Chairman Visits Sites Of Energy Projects In KP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 10:02 PM

NEPRA Chairman visits sites of energy projects in KP

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi has said the energy projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would help in overcoming the economic and energy crisis of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi has said the energy projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would help in overcoming the economic and energy crisis of the province.

He said this during his visit to the sites of the energy projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Apart from NEPRA Chairman, the delegation was accompanied by members of KP, Engineer Maqsood Anwar, Rehmatullah Baloch, Member Balochistan and Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh, members of Sindh.

On the occasion, a comprehensive briefing was given to the delegation.

Meanwhile, NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi expressed his satisfaction over the pace of work on ongoing projects of PEDCO and termed these projects as important for the future development of the province, stability of the economy and overcoming the energy crisis.

