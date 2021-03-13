UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Chairman Visits Sukkur IBA University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:34 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) delegation headed by its Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi, Member from Balochistan Rehmatullah Baloch Member and Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, Member NEPRA Sindh visited Sukkur IBA University on Friday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) delegation headed by its Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi, Member from Balochistan Rehmatullah Baloch Member and Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, Member NEPRA Sindh visited Sukkur IBA University on Friday evening.

The delegation was received by Prof Dr. Syed Mir Muhammad Shah, Vice-Chancellor, Sukkur IBA University, along with the University Management, and a meeting was held. Registrar SIBAU respected Engr Zahid Hussain Khand, while briefing the delegation, talked about the various initiatives taken by Sukkur IBA University. Head of department, Electrical Engineering Department Sukkur IBA University Dr Faheem Akhter Chacher discussed the numerous projects, industrial relations and research directions currently underway by DoEE. The delegation vowed to support Sukkur IBA University in a variety of ways and to promote efforts to achieve the country's socio-economic growth by reducing the divide between industry and academia.

The delegation also delivered a discussion session to faculty, students and SIBAU leadership. Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi said that, in an attempt to bring an inclusive model of development in Pakistan's power market, NEPRA has intended to establish a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) model, and NEPRA is proactively working on model development in close collaboration with industry stakeholders and consulting from the successful models that have already been introduced. While Unpacking the vision behind the CSR model, Chairman said NEPRA intended to change Pakistan's socio-economic environment by implementing the most competitive and sustainable market.

He further said that NEPRA has allowed the wheeling of electricity regulations which now enable Gencos to sell their electricity generation to consumers of their choice anywhere in Pakistan. The Chairman, further outlined the goals of competitive trading bilateral contract market (CTBCM) Model. He said that CTBCM would prove to be a game changer for Pakistan's power industry, NEPRA has approved a comprehensive CTBCM design and implementation plan that will lead to a competitive environment in the power sector that would benefit the country. also mentioned the "NEPRA Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) Code" and stated that the purpose of this code is to ensure that the generation, transmission and distribution licensees projects, are designed, developed and maintained in an effective and secure manner without compromising on health, safety and the environment. The Chairman also invited SIBAU family to actively participate in upcoming NEPRA's energy week.

Rehmatullah Baloch Member NEPRA Balochistan also spoke at the event and said that Sukkur IBA University is an outstanding institution because it is committed to developing tomorrow's leaders.

Rafique Ahmed Shaikh, Member NEPRA Sindh also addressed the event and said that NEPRA has granted permission to set up a 50.00 MWp photovoltaic (PV)-based solar generation facility in the Salehpat, Sukkur district, which will create employment opportunities for fresh engineering graduates.

