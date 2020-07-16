UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Clarifies News Item

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

NEPRA clarifies news item

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday clarified a news item appeared in a section of press about setting up temporary complaint office at Karachi to register complaints of over-billing.

The NEPRA spokesman strongly refuted and said the Authority Regional office has been working since 2013 at Karachi to register over-billing and other complaints for facilitating the consumers, said a statement issued here.

However, keeping in view the current situation, the Authority has Decided that the Regional Office would also remained open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the consumers.

The NEPRA also requested the K-Electric consumers to contact the regional office for addressing their over-billing issue.

Related Topics

Karachi Nepra Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

39 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

1 hour ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

3 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

4 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

4 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.