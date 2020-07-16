NEPRA clarifies news item

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday clarified a news item appeared in a section of press about setting up temporary complaint office at Karachi to register complaints of over-billing.

The NEPRA spokesman strongly refuted and said the Authority Regional office has been working since 2013 at Karachi to register over-billing and other complaints for facilitating the consumers, said a statement issued here.

However, keeping in view the current situation, the Authority has Decided that the Regional Office would also remained open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the consumers.

The NEPRA also requested the K-Electric consumers to contact the regional office for addressing their over-billing issue.