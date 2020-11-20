UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Clarifies News Item Aired By Private Channel

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

NEPRA clarifies news item aired by private channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has contradicted a news item aired by a private channel and some social media accounts about inquiry against Ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with respect to theft of electricity and illegal connections.

"It is clarified that NEPRA is not conducting any inquiry in this regard,"said a clarification issued here Friday.

