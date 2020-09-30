UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Completes Hearing Into 98 Paisa Power Tariff Hike

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:14 PM

NEPRA completes hearing into 98 paisa power tariff hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday completed hearing on a petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) on behalf of ex-WAPDA power distribution companies for 98 paisa per unit increase for August under monthly fuel adjustment mechanisms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday completed hearing on a petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) on behalf of ex-WAPDA power distribution companies for 98 paisa per unit increase for August under monthly fuel adjustment mechanisms.

The power regulator decided to give a decision after verification of data provided by CPPA. The decision would be issued after verification of cost of high speed diesel and furnace oil. It was told that electricity of over Rs 11 billion was generated through expensive furnace oil and diesel.

CCPA officials told that expensive fuel plants were run due to shortage of gas. As many as 750 MMCFD gas was provided to the power plants against 800 MMCFD during August, they further said.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi said that the authority would announce decision after reviewing all data.

It is pertinent to mention here that CPPA sought 98 paisa per unit increase on account of the fuel cost adjustment for August 2020.

CPPA in its plea has requested an increase of Rs 0.9846 per Kilowatt-hour (kWh) over the reference fuel charges i.e. Rs 3.2045/kWh for the month of August 2020.

A total of 14,199.19 GWh units were delivered to DISCOs in August 2020. The total cost of energy generated amounted to Rs 59,482 million, having an average per unit fuel cost of Rs 4.1891 per unit.

The hydropower generation contributed the highest share of 37.39 per cent to the overall power production in August. This was followed by about 20.90 per cent contribution from RLNG based power plants, 17.30 per cent coal, 9.59 per cent from gas and 5.42 per cent from nuclear.

Related Topics

Hearing Shortage Electricity Nuclear Nepra Oil August Gas 2020 All From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

16 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

16 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

16 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

16 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

28 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.