NEPRA completes hearing into 98 paisa power tariff hike

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday completed hearing on a petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) on behalf of ex-WAPDA power distribution companies for 98 paisa per unit increase for August under monthly fuel adjustment mechanisms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday completed hearing on a petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) on behalf of ex-WAPDA power distribution companies for 98 paisa per unit increase for August under monthly fuel adjustment mechanisms.

The power regulator decided to give a decision after verification of data provided by CPPA. The decision would be issued after verification of cost of high speed diesel and furnace oil. It was told that electricity of over Rs 11 billion was generated through expensive furnace oil and diesel.

CCPA officials told that expensive fuel plants were run due to shortage of gas. As many as 750 MMCFD gas was provided to the power plants against 800 MMCFD during August, they further said.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi said that the authority would announce decision after reviewing all data.

It is pertinent to mention here that CPPA sought 98 paisa per unit increase on account of the fuel cost adjustment for August 2020.

CPPA in its plea has requested an increase of Rs 0.9846 per Kilowatt-hour (kWh) over the reference fuel charges i.e. Rs 3.2045/kWh for the month of August 2020.

A total of 14,199.19 GWh units were delivered to DISCOs in August 2020. The total cost of energy generated amounted to Rs 59,482 million, having an average per unit fuel cost of Rs 4.1891 per unit.

The hydropower generation contributed the highest share of 37.39 per cent to the overall power production in August. This was followed by about 20.90 per cent contribution from RLNG based power plants, 17.30 per cent coal, 9.59 per cent from gas and 5.42 per cent from nuclear.