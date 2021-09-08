NEPRA completes hearing into tariff for Electric Vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Wednesday completed hearing into tariff for Electric Vehicles (EV) by Electric Vehicles Charging Station.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.

The Authority would issue its decision after reviewing suggestions of all stakeholders.

"We were making efforts that charging tariff must be lowest as compare to the prices of petrol. The charging station would charged more than its approved tariff," the Chairman NEPRA said.

According to the NEPRA official, 40 units would be required for charging of a signal vehicle. The average mileage was estimated as 12 kilometer per unit, it was further told.

As per working paper, the EV charging tariff was estimated as Rs.45.8 per unit.

The Chairman sought suggestions from all the stakeholders within one week.

The Chairman said it was responsibility of the regulator to encourage the investors beside safeguarding the consumers interests.