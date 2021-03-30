UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Completes Public Hearings Into FCA, Quarterly Adjustments

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:59 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday completed public hearings into monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) for February and Quarterly Adjustments for 1st and 2nd quarter of Fiscal year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday completed public hearings into monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) for February and Quarterly Adjustments for 1st and 2nd quarter of Fiscal year 2020-21.

The hearing was presided over by chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi. Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought 65 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for February under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism (FCA) for X-WAPDA DISCOs and around 91 paisa on account of variation in power purchase price for the 1st and 2nd quarter of Fiscal year 2020-21 .

The CPPA said that the actual fuel charges remained Rs4.

7987 per Kwh against reference fuel charges of Rs4.1414 per kWh.

The CPPA said that 27.93 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 26.14 per cent coal, 1.06 per cent RFO, 12.45 per cent gas, 17.46 per cent RLNG,10.88 per cent nuclear and 1.35 per cent Wind during the said period. A total of 6.996.37 GWh energy costing Rs33.573 billion was delivered to the DISCOs during February.

The Chairman said that the authority would decide after examining the CPPA data.

The raise would Rs.4.59 billion financial implication and would be recovered in billing of April.

