NEPRA concludes hearing in WAPDA bulk supply tariff for year 2022-23

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing in bulk supply tariff petition of WAPDA Hydroelectric for fiscal year 2022-23

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi, while member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present on the occasion.

The WAPDA sought average tariff of Rs 4.15 per unit for 21 hydropower plants for year 2022-23 against the average tariff of Rs 3.68 per unit fixed for year 2021-22.

The Authority would announced its decision after reviewing all statistics.