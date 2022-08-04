NEPRA Concludes Hearing In WAPDA Bulk Supply Tariff For Year 2022-23
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2022 | 06:38 PM
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing in bulk supply tariff petition of WAPDA Hydroelectric for fiscal year 2022-23
ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing in bulk supply tariff petition of WAPDA Hydroelectric for fiscal year 2022-23.
The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi, while member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present on the occasion.
The WAPDA sought average tariff of Rs 4.15 per unit for 21 hydropower plants for year 2022-23 against the average tariff of Rs 3.68 per unit fixed for year 2021-22.
The Authority would announced its decision after reviewing all statistics.