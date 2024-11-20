NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into 1st Quarterly Adjustments Of XWDISCOs
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into a petition of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) regarding Quarterly Adjustments on account of variation in Power Purchase price (PPP) for 1st Quarter for fiscal year 2024-25.
The hearing was presided over Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar which was also attended by other members of the authority.
The DISCOs sought adjustments of Rs 6,477 million under the quarterly adjustment for the said period.
The consumers have already being charged Rs 1.74 per unit on account of 4th quarterly adjustments for the last fiscal year 2023-24 which would remain applicable till November.
The 1st quarterly adjustment is Rs 1.60 per unit less than the 4th quarter adjustments for FY 2023-24. The adjustments would be applicable to all consumers of XWDISCOs except lifeline consumers. The authority would announce its decision after examining statistics.
Recent Stories
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on Mali Khel check post Bannu1 minute ago
-
26 children fall victim to diphtheria in KP: Health Dept1 minute ago
-
Pakistan launches efforts to integrate disaster risk financing into its broader loss, damage efforts1 minute ago
-
KP CM condemns suicide attack on check post in Bannu12 minutes ago
-
240 police officials promoted21 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Faiz Ahmad Faiz being observed21 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi lauds Bilawal to form committee to tackle issues22 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in UoS31 minutes ago
-
'Health Week' inaugurated to motivate people for adopting healthy lifestyle32 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs task force meeting for merged districts32 minutes ago
-
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur inspires action at CO ..33 minutes ago
-
1.5 mln employment opportunities to be provided to youth: Rana Mashhood41 minutes ago