NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into 1st Quarterly Adjustments Of XWDISCOs

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into a petition of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) regarding Quarterly Adjustments on account of variation in Power Purchase price (PPP) for 1st Quarter for fiscal year 2024-25.

The hearing was presided over Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar which was also attended by other members of the authority.

The DISCOs sought adjustments of Rs 6,477 million under the quarterly adjustment for the said period.

The consumers have already being charged Rs 1.74 per unit on account of 4th quarterly adjustments for the last fiscal year 2023-24 which would remain applicable till November.

The 1st quarterly adjustment is Rs 1.60 per unit less than the 4th quarter adjustments for FY 2023-24. The adjustments would be applicable to all consumers of XWDISCOs except lifeline consumers. The authority would announce its decision after examining statistics.

