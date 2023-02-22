NEPRA concludes hearing into 2nd quarterly adjustments of DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded a public hearing into a petition of XWDISCOs for 2nd quarterly adjustments for the fiscal year 2022-23 on account of capacity, transmission charges, variable operation, maintenance charges, etc.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi while members Maqsood Anwar, Mathar Niaz Rana and Amina Ahmed were also present.

The DISCOs sought adjustments of Rs 17.

391 billion under the quarterly adjustment mechanism. The consumers were being charged Rs 3.08 per unit on account of 1st quarterly adjustment which would be applicable till March.

The adjustments would be applicable to all consumers of DISCOs except lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

The authority was told that its implication would be around 50 paisa per unit in the tariff.

The authority would announce its decision after a detailed evaluation of the statistics.