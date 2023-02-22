UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into 2nd Quarterly Adjustments Of DISCOs

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into 2nd quarterly adjustments of DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded a public hearing into a petition of XWDISCOs for 2nd quarterly adjustments for the fiscal year 2022-23 on account of capacity, transmission charges, variable operation, maintenance charges, etc.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi while members Maqsood Anwar, Mathar Niaz Rana and Amina Ahmed were also present.

The DISCOs sought adjustments of Rs 17.

391 billion under the quarterly adjustment mechanism. The consumers were being charged Rs 3.08 per unit on account of 1st quarterly adjustment which would be applicable till March.

The adjustments would be applicable to all consumers of DISCOs except lifeline and K-Electric consumers.

The authority was told that its implication would be around 50 paisa per unit in the tariff.

The authority would announce its decision after a detailed evaluation of the statistics.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra March All Billion

Recent Stories

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Ka ..

ALC accepting nominations for 2nd edition of ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project ..

Abu Dhabi Fund finances first development project for AED165m in Nigeria

23 minutes ago
 Board of China Development Bank approves facility ..

Board of China Development Bank approves facility of $700m for Pakistan: Dar

1 hour ago
 UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

2 hours ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.