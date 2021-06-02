NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for April

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for April

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Masood Anwar Khan and Member Balochistan Rehmatullah were also present on the occasion.

Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of X-WAPDA DISCOs in a petition sought reduction of 86 paisa per unit for April under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

NEPRA calculated decrease of 87.59 paisa per unit in the tariff.

In the petition, the CPPA maintained that the actual fuel charges remained Rs 5.7860 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 6.6087 per unit during the said period.

However, after adjustment of previously deducted amount of Rs 4.473 million, it was proposed to pass on benefit of 43.71 paisa to the consumers.

The consumers would get benefit of Rs.

4.47 billion on account of FCA adjustment for month of April.

Regarding maintenance during summer, the Chairman suggested to carry out specialized audit report in order to improve of CPPA working.

The Chairman said a system has been devised to prepare monthly report on circular debt with the assistance of ministry. Monthly report into circular debt was being prepared, he added.

The Regulator would announce its decision till Friday after reviewing statistics provided by CPPA.

It was informed that a total 10,193.56 GWh electricity, costing Rs 58.79 billion was generated during April. It was further said out of total generation, share of hydel was 24.55 per cent, coal 23.28 per cent, gas 12.19 per cent, RLNG 24.54 per cent, nuclear 10.18 per cent, furnace oil 1.41 per cent and wind 1,88 per cent.