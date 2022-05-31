NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for April 2022.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Vice Chairman and Member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh was also present.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.05 per unit increase in power tariff for April under FCA. However, as per the authority calculation of data, the increase stood at Rs 3.99 per unit for the said period.

The FCA for March was calculated as Rs 2.86 per unit which was only for one month. The FCA for April is Rs 1.13 per unit more than March.

The FCA would be applicable for only one month and its impact would be pass on all consumers except life line and K-Electric. The possible impact has been calculated over Rs 15 billion.

The Authority would announce its detailed decision after reviewing the data.

The CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs 10.6641 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 6.6087 per unit during April.

A total of 12,960.41 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 132.746 billion during the said period while 12,556.37 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 18.55 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 16.74 per cent Coal, 12.07 per cent furnace oil, 9.85 per cent local gas, 19.42 per cent RLNG, 17.37 per cent nuclear and 3.59 per cent Wind.

The regulator was told that prices of coal and furnace oil witnessed sharp increase in the international market. Less electricity was generated through domestic gas and RLNG during the said period.