UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For April

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 11:20 AM

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for April

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for April 2022.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Vice Chairman and Member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh was also present.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.05 per unit increase in power tariff for April under FCA. However, as per the authority calculation of data, the increase stood at Rs 3.99 per unit for the said period.

The FCA for March was calculated as Rs 2.86 per unit which was only for one month. The FCA for April is Rs 1.13 per unit more than March.

The FCA would be applicable for only one month and its impact would be pass on all consumers except life line and K-Electric. The possible impact has been calculated over Rs 15 billion.

The Authority would announce its detailed decision after reviewing the data.

The CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs 10.6641 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 6.6087 per unit during April.

A total of 12,960.41 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 132.746 billion during the said period while 12,556.37 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 18.55 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 16.74 per cent Coal, 12.07 per cent furnace oil, 9.85 per cent local gas, 19.42 per cent RLNG, 17.37 per cent nuclear and 3.59 per cent Wind.

The regulator was told that prices of coal and furnace oil witnessed sharp increase in the international market. Less electricity was generated through domestic gas and RLNG during the said period.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Electricity Nuclear Nepra Oil March April Gas Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM to embark on three-day official visit to Turkey ..

PM to embark on three-day official visit to Turkey today

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st May 2022

2 hours ago
 Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at ..

Swiatek survives scare against 'amazing' Zheng at French Open

11 hours ago
 Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover ..

Boehly eyes Chelsea success after sealing takeover

11 hours ago
 NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of re ..

NA Speaker invites PTI MNAs for verification of resignations

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.