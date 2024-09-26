NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Aug

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDISCOs in power tariff increase under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for August.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while other members Mathar Niaz Rana of Balochistan, member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Punjab Amina Ahmed were also present.

CPPA has sought 57 paisa per unit reduction in the power tariff for the said period. The power regulator has already announced 37 paisa per unit decrease in the power tariff in the FCA for month of July.

The FCA of August would be charged 20 paisa less than FCA for July. The decrease would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid, Electric Vehicle Charging stations and K-Electric.

The NEPRA would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics.