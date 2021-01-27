UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For Dec 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into fuel price adjustments (FCA) for the month of December 2020.

The authority would announce the decision after reviewing data submitted by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA).

The hearing was presided over by the Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.

The CPPA has sought an increase of Rs 1.80 per unit increase in the tariff under the monthly fuel adjustment mechanism. The Chairman said that coal generation witnessed increase while generation from natural gas and LNG registered decrease during the said period.

The authority was told that less electricity was generated from gas due to shortage of LNG in December. Due to shortage of gas, electricity was also generated through furnace oil.

The authority observed that Rs 1 billion was saved owing to adopting better energy mix mechanism. More saving could be made in case, electricity was not generated through furnace oil.

Additional burden of Rs 3.5 billion has to bear by the consumers due to running plants on furnace oil.

The authority was told that less gas was supplied to the power plants due to provision of more gas to the domestic consumers.

Related Topics

Hearing Shortage Electricity Nepra Oil Price December Gas 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $54.87 a barrel T ..

1 minute ago

Shibli Faraz snubs Shehbaz Gill for sharing inform ..

19 minutes ago

China's agricultural product wholesale price edge ..

18 minutes ago

Australia ordered to pay migrants for privacy brea ..

18 minutes ago

S.Korean PM says to enact law covering loss of mic ..

23 minutes ago

Peshawar district divided into seven tehsils for u ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.