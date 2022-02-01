NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for December 2021

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into a petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) for monthly fuel adjustment of December 2021

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into a petition of Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) for monthly fuel adjustment of December 2021.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooq while other members Rafique Ahmed Sheikh, Rehmatullah Baloch and Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present on the occasion.

The Authority would issue decision after verifying the statistics in this regard. The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) sought Rs 3.12 per unit increase in power tariff for December 2021 under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs 8.65 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.

534 per unit during November.

A total of 8,827.05 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs73.84 billion during the said period while 8,529.91 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 20.04 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 23.83 per cent from coal, 2.84 per cent from high speed diesel, 4 per cent from furnace oil, 13.77 per cent from local gas, 13.50 per cent from RLNG, 17.55 per cent from nuclear and 2.38 per cent from wind.

The FCA for November was Rs 4.30 per unit which has already been charged in the billing of January 2022. The FCA for December was around Rs1.20 per unit less than November.

The decision would have Rs 26.4 billion financial implication which would be passed on the consumers.