NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for February.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Other members including Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and Engineer Maqsood Anwar were also present.

The Authority would announce its decision after reviewing the data.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.99 per unit increase in power tariff for February. However, as per the authority calculation of data, the increase stood at Rs.4.68 per unit for the said period.

The FCA for January was calculated as Rs 5.94 per unit which was only for one month.

The FCA for February is Rs 1.26 per unit less than January.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs.8.935 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 4.251 per unit during November. A total of 8,087.85 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 72.2 billion during the said period while 7,774.13 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 18.22 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 31.70 per cent Coal, 6.51 per cent furnace oil, 11.36 per cent local gas, 15.16 per cent RLNG, 12.53 per cent nuclear and 2.04 per cent Wind.