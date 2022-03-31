UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For Feb

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 02:34 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for February.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Other members including Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and Engineer Maqsood Anwar were also present.

The Authority would announce its decision after reviewing the data.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.99 per unit increase in power tariff for February. However, as per the authority calculation of data, the increase stood at Rs.4.68 per unit for the said period.

The FCA for January was calculated as Rs 5.94 per unit which was only for one month.

The FCA for February is Rs 1.26 per unit less than January.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs.8.935 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 4.251 per unit during November. A total of 8,087.85 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 72.2 billion during the said period while 7,774.13 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 18.22 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 31.70 per cent Coal, 6.51 per cent furnace oil, 11.36 per cent local gas, 15.16 per cent RLNG, 12.53 per cent nuclear and 2.04 per cent Wind.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Nuclear Nepra Oil January February November Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

2 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fan ..

Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fans

22 minutes ago
 Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Pal ..

Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Palestinian Terrorist Suspects - ..

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly Speaker cast vote in Abbottabad in LG ..

KP Assembly Speaker cast vote in Abbottabad in LG polls

6 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy on wheat smuggling

Zero tolerance policy on wheat smuggling

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.