NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For Feb

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing on a petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDISCOs in power tariff decrease under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for February.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while other members Mathar Niaz Rana of Balochistan, member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Punjab Amina Ahmed were also present.

The CPPA has sought 30 paisa per unit reduction in the power tariff for the said period. It was 8th consecutive petition of CPPA in which the CPPA sought a reduction in power tariff.

The decrease would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid, Electric Vehicle Charging stations and K-Electric. The NEPRA would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics.

