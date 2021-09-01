UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For July

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:15 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for July

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for July

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for July.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Masood Anwar Khan and Member Balochistan Rehmatullah and other members were also present on the occasion.

The Central Power Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs) sought an increase of Rs 1.46 per unit in the power tariff for July under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The CPPA-G maintained that the actual fuel charges remained Rs 6.748 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.279 per unit during the said period and sought Rs 1.46 per unit increase.

It was told that a total 15,679 GWh electricity, costing Rs 101,375 million was generated during July while 15,219 GWh was delivered to the DISCOs.

It was further said out of total generation, share of hydel was 29.94 per cent, coal 15.20 per cent, gas 8.68 per cent, RLNG 20.01 per cent, nuclear 10.59 per cent, furnace oil 10.28 per cent and wind 3.51 per cent.

The regulator would issue its decision about reduction in tariff after verification of the statistics. However, the decrease would not be applicable to the lifeline, consumers using upto 300 units, agriculture and K-Electric consumers.

The Chairman NEPRA said that adjustments were sought for closed power plants. No adjustment would be given for closed power plants, he added.

The authority said that CPPA-G sought Rs 1.5 billion under past adjustments. The decision would cost Rs 21 billion to the consumers which would be recovered in next month.

Related Topics

Hearing Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Nuclear Nepra Agriculture Oil July Gas Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

3 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

9 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

15 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

2 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

18 minutes ago
 Tensions Over Afghan Panjshir Province Should Not ..

Tensions Over Afghan Panjshir Province Should Not Escalate Into Civil War - Mosc ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.