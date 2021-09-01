NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for July

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for July

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for July.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Masood Anwar Khan and Member Balochistan Rehmatullah and other members were also present on the occasion.

The Central Power Agency Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs) sought an increase of Rs 1.46 per unit in the power tariff for July under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The CPPA-G maintained that the actual fuel charges remained Rs 6.748 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 5.279 per unit during the said period and sought Rs 1.46 per unit increase.

It was told that a total 15,679 GWh electricity, costing Rs 101,375 million was generated during July while 15,219 GWh was delivered to the DISCOs.

It was further said out of total generation, share of hydel was 29.94 per cent, coal 15.20 per cent, gas 8.68 per cent, RLNG 20.01 per cent, nuclear 10.59 per cent, furnace oil 10.28 per cent and wind 3.51 per cent.

The regulator would issue its decision about reduction in tariff after verification of the statistics. However, the decrease would not be applicable to the lifeline, consumers using upto 300 units, agriculture and K-Electric consumers.

The Chairman NEPRA said that adjustments were sought for closed power plants. No adjustment would be given for closed power plants, he added.

The authority said that CPPA-G sought Rs 1.5 billion under past adjustments. The decision would cost Rs 21 billion to the consumers which would be recovered in next month.