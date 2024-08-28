NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) National Electric Supply Company (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for the month of July for WAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs).

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWAPDA DISCOs in its petition has sought 31 paisa per unit reduction in power tariff for July which would be applicable in billing month of September.

The consumers had paid Rs 2.56 per unit under FCA in billing month of August. Similarly, Rs 2.87 per unit reduction in FCA is likely for the billing month of September. It is expected the consumers would likely to get relief Rs 1.91 per unit by combining both adjustments.

The CPPA officials informed that around Rs 5.5 billion relief would be passed on the consumers owing to reduction in FCA for the said period. It was further told that more electricity was generated through imported coal while hydel generation witnessed 4 per cent decrease. The international market also witnessed decease in fuel prices during the said period

A total of 14,880 GWh electricity worth Rs 133,295 million was generated while 14,411 GWh worth Rs 130,243 million was delivered to DISCOs.

As many as 35.89 percent electricity was generated through hydel, 10.12 per cent local coal, 7.64 per cent important coal, 7.93 per cent gas, 19.96 per cent RLNG, 13.36 per cent nuclear and 2.99 per cent wind while 0.69 per cent was generated from furnace oil during the said period.

The power regulator reserved decision after hearing the petition and would announce it after examining statistics.

Meanwhile, the WAPDA DISCOs also submitted its petition for quarterly adjustment for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023-24. The regulator conducted hearing into the petition on August 26. The DISCOs have sought Rs 46.991 billion adjustment for the said quarter. The adjustment would be Rs 1.89 per unit if is collected during September, October and November. The quarterly adjustment of 93 paisa per unit for third quarter is going to end in August. Rs 0.96 per unit hike in power tariff under new quarterly adjustment is expected in billing month of September.