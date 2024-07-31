NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDISCOs in power tariff increase under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for June.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while other members Mathar Niaz Rana of Balochistan, member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Punjab Amina Ahmed were also present.

The regulator was informed that over 13 billion units were sold in June. More electricity was generated from imported LNG.

The Chairman said that industrial units were being switched over to solar energy at large scale. The industrial units have started to install solar system having 2 megawatt capacity, he said.

Member Sindh Rafifque Shaikh said that now two provinces were offering solar energy to the people.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 2.63 per unit increase in power tariff for June under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on behalf of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs), the CPPA-G maintained the actual cost of electricity remained Rs 9.77 per unit against reference fuel charges of Rs 7.14 per unit for the month of June.

A total of 13,459 GWh electricity worth Rs 119,704 million was generated during the said period while net 13,071 GWh worth Rs 127,712 million was delivered to DISCOs.

The share of hydel generation stood at 35.19 per cent, local coal 11 per cent, imported coal 4.74 per cent, furnace oil zero per cent, gas 8.66 per cent, RLNG 18.10 per cent, nuclear 14.85 per cent, wind 3.83 per cent and solar 0.87 per cent.

The NEPRA would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics.