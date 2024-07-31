Open Menu

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 07:40 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for June

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDISCOs in power tariff increase under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDISCOs in power tariff increase under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for June.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while other members Mathar Niaz Rana of Balochistan, member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Punjab Amina Ahmed were also present.

The regulator was informed that over 13 billion units were sold in June. More electricity was generated from imported LNG.

The Chairman said that industrial units were being switched over to solar energy at large scale. The industrial units have started to install solar system having 2 megawatt capacity, he said.

Member Sindh Rafifque Shaikh said that now two provinces were offering solar energy to the people.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 2.63 per unit increase in power tariff for June under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on behalf of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs), the CPPA-G maintained the actual cost of electricity remained Rs 9.77 per unit against reference fuel charges of Rs 7.14 per unit for the month of June.

A total of 13,459 GWh electricity worth Rs 119,704 million was generated during the said period while net 13,071 GWh worth Rs 127,712 million was delivered to DISCOs.

The share of hydel generation stood at 35.19 per cent, local coal 11 per cent, imported coal 4.74 per cent, furnace oil zero per cent, gas 8.66 per cent, RLNG 18.10 per cent, nuclear 14.85 per cent, wind 3.83 per cent and solar 0.87 per cent.

The NEPRA would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Balochistan Electricity Punjab Nuclear Nepra Oil June Gas All From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

4 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

4 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

4 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

5 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

5 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

5 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

4 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

5 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

5 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

5 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

5 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan