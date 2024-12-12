NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For K-Electric
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by K-Electric to cut power tariff under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for October.
The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while other members Mathar Niaz Rana of Balochistan, member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Punjab Amina Ahmed were also present.
The KE has sought 27 paisa per unit reduction in the power tariff for the said period. The regulator also cut 17 paisa per unit in FCA for KE’s consumers in September. The decrease would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid, Electric Vehicle Charging stations. The NEPRA would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics.
