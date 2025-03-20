NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For K-Electric
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 10:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by
K-Electric to cut power tariff under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January 2025.
The K-Electric has sought Rs 4.84 per unit cut in the power tariff for the said period.
The decrease would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid, Electric Vehicle Charging stations.
The NEPRA would announce its detailed decision after reviewing all statistics.
