NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for K-Electric

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by

K-Electric to cut power tariff under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January 2025.

The K-Electric has sought Rs 4.84 per unit cut in the power tariff for the said period.

The decrease would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid, Electric Vehicle Charging stations.

The NEPRA would announce its detailed decision after reviewing all statistics.