Open Menu

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For K-Electric

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 10:12 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for K-Electric

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by

K-Electric to cut power tariff under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January 2025.

The K-Electric has sought Rs 4.84 per unit cut in the power tariff for the said period.

The decrease would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid, Electric Vehicle Charging stations.

The NEPRA would announce its detailed decision after reviewing all statistics.

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU officials discuss ties

Pakistan, EU officials discuss ties

14 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur directs authorities to impro ..

16 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt, federal authorities working toge ..

Balochistan govt, federal authorities working together to resolve regional issue ..

17 seconds ago
 Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Ar ..

Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist' held at NSPP

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT

Pakistan edges closer to eliminate MNT

4 minutes ago
 Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI founder for surge in ..

Talal Chaudhry criticizes PTI founder for surge in terrorism

4 minutes ago
SECP constitutes sustainable finance advisory grou ..

SECP constitutes sustainable finance advisory group

7 minutes ago
 ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Rama ..

ICT admin cracks down on price gougers during Ramazan

6 seconds ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for K-Electric

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for K-Electric

8 seconds ago
 Belarus, China's Shanxi discuss bilateral cooperat ..

Belarus, China's Shanxi discuss bilateral cooperation

9 seconds ago
 Partners reaffirm commitment to ensure Polio free ..

Partners reaffirm commitment to ensure Polio free Pakistan

11 seconds ago
 UN chief welcomes deals to halt energy attacks in ..

UN chief welcomes deals to halt energy attacks in Ukraine & Russia, with hope fo ..

12 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan