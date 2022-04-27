UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 02:03 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for March 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for March 2022.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Other members including Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and Engineer Maqsood Anwar were also present.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 3.16 per unit increase in power tariff for March. However, as per the authority calculation of data, the increase stood at Rs 2.87 per unit for the said period.

The FCA for February was calculated as Rs 4.84 per unit which was only for one month. The FCA for March is Rs 1.98 per unit less than February.

The FCA would be applicable for only one month and its impact would be pass on all consumers except life line and K-Electric.

The possible impact has been calculated as Rs 28.9 billion.The Authority would announce its decision after reviewing the data.

According to the petition, the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs 9.3869 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 6.2295 per unit during March.

A total of 10,418.42 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 96.032 billion during the said period while 10,078.73 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 16.35 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 24.83 per cent Coal, 10.62 per cent furnace oil, 9.53 per cent local gas, 18.87 per cent RLNG, 15.01 per cent nuclear and 2.57 per cent Wind.

