NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For March
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) in power decrease under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for March.
The public hearing was presided over by the Chairman of NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while officials from CPPA-G, members of the business community, representatives from the Ministry of Energy, journalists, and general public actively were also present in the hearing.
The CPPA-G sought 3 paisa per unit reduction in the tariff for the said period. The CPPA-G has been consistently requesting a reduction under FCA for the past 9 months.
The adjustment would be applicable to all DISCOs’ consumers, except lifeline users, protected consumers, prepaid users, and electric vehicle charging stations. The adjustment would also not apply to K-Electric consumers. The Authority would issue a detailed decision after reviewing the data.
