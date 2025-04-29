Open Menu

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) in power decrease under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for March.

The public hearing was presided over by the Chairman of NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while officials from CPPA-G, members of the business community, representatives from the Ministry of Energy, journalists, and general public actively were also present in the hearing.

The CPPA-G sought 3 paisa per unit reduction in the tariff for the said period. The CPPA-G has been consistently requesting a reduction under FCA for the past 9 months.

The adjustment would be applicable to all DISCOs’ consumers, except lifeline users, protected consumers, prepaid users, and electric vehicle charging stations. The adjustment would also not apply to K-Electric consumers. The Authority would issue a detailed decision after reviewing the data.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

58 minutes ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 hour ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

1 hour ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

1 hour ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

1 hour ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

2 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

2 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

2 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan