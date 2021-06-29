UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA For May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for May

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for May.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Masood Anwar Khan, Member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and Member Balochistan Rehmatullah were also present on the occasion.

Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA-G) on behalf of X-WAPDA DISCOs in a petition sought reduction of 12 paisa per unit for May under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

NEPRA calculated decrease of 28 paisa per unit in the tariff.

The consumers would get benefit of Rs.3.60 billion on account of FCA adjustment for month of May. The relief would be passed on the consumer in next month billing.

However, the NEPRA would issue its detailed decision after reviewing all statistics.

It was told that 600 MMCFD gas was provided against demand of 800 MMCFD to the power plants.

The authority observed that in-efficient power plants were run as compared to efficient powers plants during May. The Chairman NEPRA also expressed dismay over NTDC in-efficiency in transmission system.

