NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Nov

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for Nov.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi. The Authority would announce its decision after reviewing past adjustment worth Rs 6 billion.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.33 per unit increase in power tariff for November under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The regulator was told that the electricity witnessed 13/14 per cent increase owing to the government concessional package. The consumption of electricity also registered 400-500 MW increase during the said period.

The NTDC apprised that various projects worth Rs 32 billion were being carried out for up-gradation of transmission lines.

The completion of projects would help transmit 15-18 per cent more electricity in next year.

During the hearing, the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs.8.0710 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 3.7381 per unit during November.

A total of 8,481.74 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 53.6 billion during the said period while 8,242.40 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs), it was further told.

Out of total generation, as many as 33.21 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 16.26 per cent Coal, 0.29 per cent high speed diesel, 1.71 per cent furnace oil, 12.89 per cent local gas, 14.25 per cent RLNG, 17.51 per cent nuclear and 2.07 per cent Wind.