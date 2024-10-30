NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Sept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into public petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDISCOs in power tariff increase under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for September.

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while other members Mathar Niaz Rana of Balochistan, member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Punjab Amina Ahmed were also present.

The CPPA has sought 71 paisa per unit reduction in the power tariff for the said period.

The regulator was told that some 12.11 billion units were sold during the said period. Additional electricity was generated from hydel and nuclear sources.

The CPPA also sought past adjustment of Rs 7.5 billion from the regulator.

The decrease would be applicable to all consumers except life-line, pre-paid, Electric Vehicle Charging stations and K-Electric. The NEPRA would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics.