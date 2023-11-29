Open Menu

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into FCA Of DISCOs For Oct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 12:50 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA of DISCOs for Oct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing into fuel cost adjustment (FCA) of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) for October.

The hearing was presided over the NEPRA Authority comprising Chairman Waseem Mukhtar, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Maqsood Khan, Member Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh and Member Punjab Amina Ahmed.

Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) on behalf of XWDISCO sought Rs 3.53 per unit increase in power tariff for the said period. The financial impact of the increase was estimated as Rs 32.7 billion. Out of total, around Rs 25 billion and Rs 3.2 billion were included old adjustment of Thar Coal Block 1 and China Power respectively.

The net increase has been calculated as Rs 3.13 per unit for the said period.

Hydel generation accounted for the largest share, constituting 32.54%, local coal-based production followed with a contribution of 13.94% and imported coal with a 3.51% share.

Similarly, gas-based electricity accounted for 7.35% of total generation while re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) represented a substantial 20.25% share in electricity production. Nuclear and wind/solar energy share remained 19.08% and 3.09% respectively of total generation.

Overall, total energy generation stood at 9,572 GWh while a net 9,253 GWh was delivered to DISCOs at a cost of Rs11.4277 per unit against the reference fuel cost of Rs7.8938 per unit.

The regulator would announce its decision after reviewing the statistic.

