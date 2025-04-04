NEPRA concludes hearing into govt motion to slash power tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday concluded on the government's motion to slash power tariff for all consumers for three months (April-June) by Rs 1.71 per unit.

The hearing was presided over by the NEPRA Chairman Waseem Mukhtar while other members also present on the occasion.

The officials of Power Division informed the regulator that relief was being provided to the consumers for three months in the form of the petroleum levy. The estimate for petroleum levy collections in the next three months stood at Rs58.7 billion, they added.

They said that a relief of Rs12 billion has been provided to the consumers through agreements with five independent power producers (IPPs) in the second quarter adjustment.

The regulator reserved decision and would be announced later.