NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into Govt's Winter Demand Initiative

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday concluded public hearing into a petition filed by the federal government regarding winter demand initiative

The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while other members Mathar Niaz Rana of Balochistan, member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Punjab Amina Ahmed were also present.

Stakeholders in power sector, representative of business community and score of citizens also participated in the hearing.

The regulator was told that power tariff for additional units would be Rs 26.

7 per unit. This would be 30 percent cheaper (Rs11.42 per unit) compared to a minimum rate of Rs37.49 and 50 percent (Rs26 per unit) compared to the maximum rate.

The winter package would be only for three months (December 2024 to February 2025).

According to the power division, the base rate for domestic consumers is a minimum of Rs37.49 per unit and a maximum of Rs52.07 per unit, but additional consumption would be charged at Rs26.07 per unit for both categories. The NEPRA would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics.

