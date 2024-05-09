NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into KE Petition For Fuel Cost Variation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 05:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded a public hearing into K-Electric petition for fuel cost variation for the period July 2023 to January 2024.
In the petition, the KE has sought Rs 18.86 per unit interim increase in the tariff. The KE sought the interim increase due to the absence of a multi-tariff.
Member NEPRA Rafique Ahmad Sheikh observed that there were some changes in the regime of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).
The Authority sought a written reply from KE into an interim increase in tariff.
During the hearing, the consumer told the authority that the matric examination was being conducted in Karachi and in next few days intermediate examination would be started.
The KE was carrying out power load-shedding during the exam despite their request, he said.
CEO K-Electric Monis Alvi told that the Sindh government had provided a list of examination centres to the KE. The company was providing uninterrupted power supply to those examination centres, he added.
The KE was directed to satisfy the authority about not carrying power load-shedding in the areas of examination centres till evening.
The authority concluded the hearing and would issue a decision later after detailed deliberation.
