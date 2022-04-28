UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Hearing Into Quarterly Adjustment Of DISCOs

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NEPRA concludes hearing into Quarterly adjustment of DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearing into Quarterly Adjustments of X-Wapda power distribution companies on account of capacity charges, transmission charges and MOF Variable Operation, Maintenance Charges Impact of Incremental Units and Impact of T&D Losses on FCA for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2021-22.

The power distribution companies (DISCOs) have sought recovery of over Rs 41.98 billion under various adjustments.

The hearing was presided over by the Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooq while Member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Shaikh and Member Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present on the occasion.

Some six companies have filed revised applications while four companies have not yet submitted applications with the Authority.

The Chairman directed the officials of DISCOs to come up with fully prepared data. The companies failed to satisfy the Authority about capacity purchase price of electricity, he expressed.

The Member Sindh sought power purchase agreement with the power companies. He said the Authority would go through the agreement.

The Authority observed that the DISCOs were contributing Rs 130-150 billion annually in circular debt.

