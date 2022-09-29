NEPRA concludes hearings into FCA for XWDISCOs, K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearings into monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) for month of August for XWDISCOs and K-Electric.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooq presided over the hearing while member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present.

In petition, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought a 22 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for August under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism. However, as per initial NEPRA calculation of the statistic, raise is calculated as 20 paisa.

The CPPA-G maintained that the actual cost remained Rs10.1126 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 9.8934 per unit during the said period. A total of 14,052.59 GWh of electricity was generated worth Rs 141.

351 billion while 13,638.75 GWh of net electricity supplied to the DISCOs.

The FCA for July was charged as Rs 4.34 per unit to the consumers which was only for one month. The FCA for August would be charged Rs 4.14 per unit less as compared with July.

The FCA would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and K-Electric consumers. The Authority would announce detailed decision after reviewing the statistics.

Earlier, the regulator also conducted public hearing into FCA for August for K-Electric. The K-Electric sought Rs 4.21 per unit decrease in power tariff for the said period. However, the regulator calculated Rs 4.87 per unit decrease.

The decrease would not be applicable to lifeline, agriculture consumers besides consumers using upto 300 units. NEPRA would announce detailed judgment after reviewing statistics.