UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Concludes Hearings Into FCA For XWDISCOs, K-Electric

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

NEPRA concludes hearings into FCA for XWDISCOs, K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday concluded public hearings into monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) for month of August for XWDISCOs and K-Electric.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooq presided over the hearing while member Sindh Rafique Ahmed Sheikh and member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present.

In petition, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought a 22 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for August under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism. However, as per initial NEPRA calculation of the statistic, raise is calculated as 20 paisa.

The CPPA-G maintained that the actual cost remained Rs10.1126 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 9.8934 per unit during the said period. A total of 14,052.59 GWh of electricity was generated worth Rs 141.

351 billion while 13,638.75 GWh of net electricity supplied to the DISCOs.

The FCA for July was charged as Rs 4.34 per unit to the consumers which was only for one month. The FCA for August would be charged Rs 4.14 per unit less as compared with July.

The FCA would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and K-Electric consumers. The Authority would announce detailed decision after reviewing the statistics.

Earlier, the regulator also conducted public hearing into FCA for August for K-Electric. The K-Electric sought Rs 4.21 per unit decrease in power tariff for the said period. However, the regulator calculated Rs 4.87 per unit decrease.

The decrease would not be applicable to lifeline, agriculture consumers besides consumers using upto 300 units. NEPRA would announce detailed judgment after reviewing statistics.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Nepra Agriculture July August All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

8 minutes ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

4 hours ago
 NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate ..

NSC approves high-powered committee to investigate issue audio leaks

5 hours ago
 FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.